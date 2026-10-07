Secretary-General: Modern world faces new problems alongside old challenges

The Astana Declaration of Peace should not simply set out common principles but should also lead to practical action and concrete results, said Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam, a Report correspondent informs from Astana.

Speaking at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Abdel Salam said the Astana Declaration of Peace, adopted in 2025, provides an opportunity to continue work in this direction.

"The declaration is of exceptional importance, but what matters is not only what it establishes, but also its implementation," Abdelsalam said.

He stressed that declarations and other documents lose their effectiveness if their provisions are not followed by practical action.

"A declaration that is not implemented loses its functionality, so we need to move forward with its implementation," the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders noted.

According to him, within the framework of agreements reached and the activities of relevant institutions, specific responsibilities should be defined, results assessed and the timely implementation of assigned tasks ensured.

Abdel Salam noted that the modern world is facing not only challenges inherited from the past, but also new problems related to scientific, technological and environmental changes.