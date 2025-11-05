Ravan Hasanov: "Color of Diversity" festival - creative presentation of interreligious dialogue

The "Color of Diversity" festival is a creative presentation of interreligious dialogue, Ravan Hasanov, executive director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, said at the "Color of Diversity" festival, Report informs.

He emphasized that the success of the Azerbaijani model of tolerance and multiculturalism is explained by the fact that it is based not on administrative measures, but on the natural values ​​of society.

"Many countries have attempted to artificially create a special approach to internal differences. In Azerbaijan, diversity is perceived as wealth, an expression of love, mutual respect, and reverence. The Patriotic War was a clear demonstration of the strength of our model's foundations – national unity became one of the main forces that led to Victory," he noted.