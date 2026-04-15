Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologies

Gaps in the religious sphere can sometimes create fertile ground for forces seeking to spread radical ideologies by distorting religious values, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan Ramin Mammadov said at the regional conference "Legal and Institutional Mechanisms in State-Religion Relations" in Aghdam, Report informs.

According to him, to neutralize these threats, it is first and foremost necessary to properly analyze the false essence of radicalism hidden under the guise of religion.

"Radicalism in no way reflects the essence of religion. On the contrary, it is the result of approaches that contradict the principles of peace, mercy, mutual respect, and humanism that underlie all religions. Proper public awareness and the promotion of healthy religious thinking constitute the main pillars of the fight against radicalism," he said.

Mammadov noted that in the modern era, the proper and balanced regulation of state-religion relations is of particular importance from the standpoint of stability, security, and sustainable development of society.