Azerbaijan, BP mull oil, gas development potential
Energy
- 15 April, 2026
- 17:10
Azerbaijan and BP have engaged in discussions on advancing oil and gas production potential, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.
"During the meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, we discussed the cooperation priorities, including the development of oil and gas production potential, electrification and the solar power plant scheduled to be commissioned in 2027," reads the post.
Latest News
23:56
Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for UkraineOther countries
23:51
UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration planOther countries
23:37
Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operationsOther countries
23:15
Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with USForeign policy
23:03
UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12MOther countries
22:50
Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summitsRegion
22:37
China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to IranRegion
22:23
Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to AzerbaijanCultural policy
21:58