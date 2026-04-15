Azerbaijan, BP mull oil, gas development potential

Azerbaijan and BP have engaged in discussions on advancing oil and gas production potential, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

"During the meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, we discussed the cooperation priorities, including the development of oil and gas production potential, electrification and the solar power plant scheduled to be commissioned in 2027," reads the post.