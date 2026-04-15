Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan, BP mull oil, gas development potential

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:10
    Azerbaijan, BP mull oil, gas development potential

    Azerbaijan and BP have engaged in discussions on advancing oil and gas production potential, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, we discussed the cooperation priorities, including the development of oil and gas production potential, electrification and the solar power plant scheduled to be commissioned in 2027," reads the post.

    oil and gas production Parviz Shahbazov Gio Cristofoli BP Azerbaijan energy sector
    Azərbaycan və BP neft-qaz hasilatı potensialının inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Пярвиз Шахбазов и Джованни Кристофоли обсудили перспективы нефтегазодобычи в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed