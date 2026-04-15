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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan updates economic growth forecast

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:05
    Azerbaijan updates economic growth forecast

    Azerbaijan has updated its economic outlook, lowering the expected GDP growth rate for this year from the previously announced 2.9% to 1.7%, Report informs.

    As indicated in the Ministry of Finance's Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2027–2030, the oil and gas sector is now expected to contract by 3.3%, compared to the earlier estimate of 2.4%. Growth in the non-oil sector has been adjusted downward from 4.9% to 3.7%.

    Azerbaijan's economic growth Ministry of Finance Azerbaijan's GDP
    Azərbaycan iqtisadi artımla bağlı proqnozunu yeniləyib
    Азербайджан пересмотрел прогноз роста ВВП на 2026 год

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