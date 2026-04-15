Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan releases medium-term budget framework for 2027–2030

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:07
    Azerbaijan releases medium-term budget framework for 2027–2030

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has released the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2027–2030 on its official website, Report informs.

    Prepared in line with the presidential decree of August 24, 2018 on drafting medium-term expenditure frameworks and the Cabinet of Ministers' order of January 30, 2026 on the preparation of the 2027 state budget, the document outlines the country's fiscal strategy.

    It sets out the main directions and objectives of budget policy, the macro-fiscal framework, national spending priorities, the medium-term resource envelope, forecasts of revenues and expenditures for both the consolidated and state budgets, as well as funding limits for programs in sectors undergoing budget reforms.

    Ministry of Finance Azerbaijan's economic growth
    Azərbaycanın 2027-2030-cu illər üzrə Ortamüddətli büdcə çərçivəsi açıqlanıb
    Минфин обнародовал среднесрочные бюджетные рамки на 2027–2030 гг.

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