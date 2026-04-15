A commemoration event marking the 41st anniversary of the passing of Azerbaijan's prominent scientist, ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva has been held in Irpin, Ukraine, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Participants first laid flowers at her bust in Irpin and paid tribute to her memory.

Ambassador Seymur Mardaliyev emphasized that Zarifa Aliyeva's scientific legacy, her research across various fields of medicine, and her fundamental works constitute a significant and distinguished chapter in Azerbaijani science.

Sharing his recollections with AZERTAC, Roman Bakhtigareyev, a member of the Bucha District Council, noted that Zarifa Aliyeva is well known in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine, describing her as "a symbol of friendship between the two nations." He added that Ukrainians remember her with great respect.

Artem Bulharu, Vice-Rector of the State Tax University of Irpin, said that Zarifa Aliyeva is commemorated annually in Irpin, describing her as a distinguished Azerbaijani figure. He also referred to the enduring solidarity between the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian peoples and expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's assistance to the city.