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    Rafig Danakari: Azerbaijan's mosques, churches and temples are its cultural heritage

    Religion
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 14:02
    Rafig Danakari: Azerbaijan's mosques, churches and temples are its cultural heritage

    All mosques, churches and temples in Azerbaijan are part of the country's religious and cultural heritage, Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community Deputy Chairman Rafig Danakari told journalists during a visit by community representatives to the Aghoglan Monastery in Lachin, Report informs.

    Danakari said this was the community's second visit to the Aghoglan Monastery since Lachin was liberated from occupation.

    "We first came here in February 2021. In general, after a long break, we have finally begun performing our religious ceremonies at Albanian religious sites in Karabakh. During this visit, we also held a religious ceremony at the monastery, lit candles and first remembered the martyrs in our prayers, asking God to have mercy on them," he said.

    He added that the community also prayed for there to be no more conflict on the sacred land of Azerbaijan.

    "Let everyone know that the Azerbaijani people are hospitable, tolerant, multicultural and peace-loving. We have no claims to anyone else's land, and others should not set their sights on our lands. The mosques, churches and temples in Azerbaijan are the religious and cultural heritage of this people," Danakari said.

    Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community of Azerbaijan Karabakh
    Rafiq Danakari: Azərbaycandakı bütün məbədlər bu xalqın dini-mədəni irsidir
    Рафик Данакари: Все храмы в Азербайджане - наследие азербайджанского народа
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