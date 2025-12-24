Hijran Huseynova: Development of family values ​​should be encouraged

Religious communities can play a significant role in the social and spiritual development of women, Hijran Huseynova, chair of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children Affairs, said at the panel "The Role of Religious Communities in the Social and Spiritual Development of Women" at the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures in Baku, Report informs.

She stated that, above all, it is necessary to intensify educational efforts that foster family values: "At the same time, women's participation in public life should be encouraged, projects to identify their potential in various fields should be developed, and their inclusion in socio-economic activities should be ensured."

Hijran Huseynova reiterated that Azerbaijan is a secular state, and human rights and freedoms are reliably protected by law.

At the same time, she emphasized that the Milli Majlis takes into account the opinions and proposals of religious communities on issues of early marriage, girls' avoidance of education, violence against women, and other pressing issues.