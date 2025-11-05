Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Gunduz Ismayilov: 'Color of Diversity' brought together various religious communities in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 11:56
    Gunduz Ismayilov: 'Color of Diversity' brought together various religious communities in Azerbaijan

    Representatives of various religious communities across Azerbaijan are participating in the "Color of Diversity" festival, which kicked off today at the Baku Expo Center, Gunduz Ismayilov, deputy chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that the festival will feature books, national costumes, traditions, and cultural elements reflecting the rich heritage of Azerbaijan's religious communities.

    "The event aims to promote the values ​​of tolerance, multiculturalism, interreligious harmony, and coexistence that have developed in Azerbaijan," he said.

    The deputy chairman emphasized that the festival is being held as part of a series of events dedicated to the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

    Azərbaycandakı müxtəlif dini icmalar "Fərqliliyin rəngi" festivalında iştirak edir
    Гюндюз Исмаилов: "Цвет разнообразия" собрал различные религиозные общины Азербайджана

