'Color of Diversity' festival underway in Baku - PHOTOS
Religion
- 05 November, 2025
- 12:51
The "Color of Diversity" festival is taking place in Baku, featuring books, national costumes, traditions, and cultural elements reflecting the rich heritage of Azerbaijan's religious communities, Report informs.
As many as 33 religious organizations and associations are participating in the event.
The Caucasus Muslim Board, the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Mountain, Sephardic, and European Jewish communities, the Apostolic Prefecture of the Russian Catholic Church, the Azerbaijan Bible Society, the Baha'i Religious Center, and the Albanian-Udi Christian, Hare Krishna, Georgian Orthodox, and Molokan Christian communities presented their booths at the festival.
Report has prepared photos from the festival:
