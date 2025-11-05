Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Religion
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 13:28
    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Azerbaijan is a model of tolerance and multiculturalism for the entire world, Bahar Muradova, chair of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs, said at the "Color of Diversity" festival in Baku, Report informs.

    She noted that the family is the first social environment where a person's values, faith, and culture, as well as the foundations of civic and statehood, are formed.

    "Azerbaijani tolerance, the ability to live in diversity and respect differences, is an example for many countries," Muradova emphasized.

    She also noted that the festival held in Baku, dedicated to the theme of diversity and mutual respect, is of great importance and may expand to other regions of the country in the future.

    Bahar Muradova Azerbaijan multiculturalism
    Bahar Muradova: Azərbaycanın tolerantlığı, multikultural dəyərləri dünyaya nümunədir
    Бахар Мурадова: Азербайджанская модель мультикультурализма служит примером для мира

    Latest News

    14:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    Media
    14:04

    ICESCO Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    Ravan Hasanov: "Color of Diversity" festival - creative presentation of interreligious dialogue

    Religion
    13:44

    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    ICT
    13:28

    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Religion
    13:28

    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    ICT
    13:18

    Shoigu: Russia expects consultations with Armenia on situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:16

    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    13:06
    Photo

    Baku hosts StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025

    ICT
    All News Feed