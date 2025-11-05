Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

Azerbaijan is a model of tolerance and multiculturalism for the entire world, Bahar Muradova, chair of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs, said at the "Color of Diversity" festival in Baku, Report informs.

She noted that the family is the first social environment where a person's values, faith, and culture, as well as the foundations of civic and statehood, are formed.

"Azerbaijani tolerance, the ability to live in diversity and respect differences, is an example for many countries," Muradova emphasized.

She also noted that the festival held in Baku, dedicated to the theme of diversity and mutual respect, is of great importance and may expand to other regions of the country in the future.