Slovak PM's plane damaged at Brussels airport ahead of EU summit

The aircraft carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to the EU summit was seriously damaged at Brussels airport, Report informs.

Fico wrote about the incident on his social media account, explaining that a vehicle with stairs damaged the aircraft.

"The demanding summit in Brussels did not get off to a good start. At the airport, a vehicle with stairs damaged our aircraft to the extent that it is no longer airworthy and we have to leave it here," the prime minister wrote on X.