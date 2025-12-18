Elnur Aliyev: Exports from Azerbaijan's industrial zones up by 17%

In January-September of 2025, 171 business entities with total investments exceeding 8 billion manats (just over $4.7 billion) were granted resident and non-resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the Dayaq award ceremony, Report informs.

Aliyev noted that during this period, exports from industrial zones grew by 17%, accounting for nearly 30% of non-oil and gas exports:

"The competitive environment encourages our companies to increase productivity and apply innovative solutions, which contributes to the modernization of the economy."

The deputy minister emphasized that in the context of the state prioritizing the digital economy, it is particularly important for the private sector to adapt to new requirements:

"In this regard, C4IR Azerbaijan, under the Ministry of Economy, supports the digital transformation of business entities, and the ‘Industry 4.0" program is being implemented. Alongside these incentive mechanisms, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) also provides support to entrepreneurs in accessing markets, enhancing knowledge and skills, grant programs, promoting innovative entrepreneurship, and fostering clustering."