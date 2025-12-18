Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Business
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 12:20
    96% of employment contracts in Azerbaijan signed electronically, minister says

    About 96% of employment contracts in Azerbaijan, or more than 1.8 million agreements, are concluded in electronic form, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev said Thursday, Report informs.

    Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has ratified 59 conventions and one protocol of the International Labour Organization (ILO), making it one of the leading countries among CIS members in this area.

    He also said that this year, Azerbaijan signed its third Decent Work Country Programme with the ILO, in which the application of digital technologies has been identified as a key priority.

    Azerbaijan employment contracts Anar Aliyev International Labour Organization
    Nazir: "Əmək müqavilələrinin 96 %-i elektron formada bağlanılıb"
    Министр: 96% трудовых договоров заключены в электронной форме

    96% of employment contracts in Azerbaijan signed electronically, minister says

