Azerbaijan promotes unity among different faiths, Caucasus Muslims Board official says
Religion
- 05 November, 2025
- 14:43
No discrimination has ever been shown toward representatives of different religions in Azerbaijan, said Haji Salman Musayev, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, during the Colors of Diversity festival held in Baku on November 5.
According to him, the Azerbaijani government has always ensured that people of all faiths can live freely in the country. "They also fought for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories during the 44-day Patriotic War, with some becoming martyrs or wounded. This unity is commendable," Musayev noted.
He added that everyone in Azerbaijan can practice their religion openly and peacefully.
