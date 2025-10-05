Allahshukur Pashazade meets president of G20 Interfaith Forum Association in US

As part of a visit to the state of Utah at the invitation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community and the Stirling Foundation, the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade met with the president of the G20 Interfaith Forum Association, Cole Durham, in Salt Lake City.

As Report was informed by the CMB, the parties expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation based on mutual trust and common goals during the meeting.

Noting his participation in the G20 Interfaith Forums as an indicator of high respect for this platform and its peacemaking activities, Allahshukur Pashazade emphasized that in the modern era, when threats and dangers to human life and the existence of humanity are growing, the tradition of recent years - Interfaith Forums on the eve of the G20 meetings, stemming from the need to strengthen joint efforts of political, public and religious leaders and global dialogue, have become an effective practical manifestation of cooperation between representatives of the state and religion.

Expressing sincere gratitude to Allahshukur Pashazade for his active and constant participation in the work of interfaith forums, Cole Durham emphasized that the Sheikh ul-Islam's experience and authority in the international arena significantly enhance the status and trust in the events in which he participates. Cole Durham provided extensive information about the reforms envisaged in the structure of the G20 Interfaith Forum.

The parties agreed to exchange information in the process of implementing reforms in the structure of the interfaith forum.

The meeting was attended by the executive director of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism Ravan Hasanov, Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Javanshir Pashazade, and Vice President of the Stirling Foundation Nicole Stirling.