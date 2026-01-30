Zelenskyy invites Putin to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has categorically rejected the possibility of meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow. However, he invited the Kremlin leader to Kyiv, Ukrainian media noted, citing Zelenskyy's statement, Report informs.

"Of course, it's impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It's the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv; let him come. I publicly invite him, if he dares, of course," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine wants to reach constructive agreements on a real end to the war, as well as a meeting that could be productive. Ukraine is serious about ending the war, therefore, any realistic format for a meeting at the leadership level is suitable, he added.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that if Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin, Russia invites him to Moscow.