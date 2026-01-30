Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Zelenskyy invites Putin to Kyiv

    Region
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 12:57
    Zelenskyy invites Putin to Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has categorically rejected the possibility of meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow. However, he invited the Kremlin leader to Kyiv, Ukrainian media noted, citing Zelenskyy's statement, Report informs.

    "Of course, it's impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It's the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv; let him come. I publicly invite him, if he dares, of course," he said.

    Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine wants to reach constructive agreements on a real end to the war, as well as a meeting that could be productive. Ukraine is serious about ending the war, therefore, any realistic format for a meeting at the leadership level is suitable, he added.

    Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that if Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin, Russia invites him to Moscow.

    Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting
    Zelenski Putini Kiyevə dəvət edib
    Зеленский пригласил Путина в Киев

    Latest News

    20:31

    US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister and other officials

    Other countries
    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed