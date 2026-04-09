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    Zelenskyy: I am ready to meet Putin anywhere

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 11:30
    Zelenskyy: I am ready to meet Putin anywhere

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Report informs that in an interview with Italian radio station RAI, Zelenskyy stated, "I am ready to meet with Putin. Of course, not in Moscow or Kyiv. But if he is willing to meet me, there are plenty of places for that. We could hold the meeting in the Middle East, in Europe, in the United States-anywhere."

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Zelenski: Putinlə görüşə hazıram
    Зеленский: Я готов встретиться с Путиным где угодно

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