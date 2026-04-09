Zelenskyy: I am ready to meet Putin anywhere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Report informs that in an interview with Italian radio station RAI, Zelenskyy stated, "I am ready to meet with Putin. Of course, not in Moscow or Kyiv. But if he is willing to meet me, there are plenty of places for that. We could hold the meeting in the Middle East, in Europe, in the United States-anywhere."