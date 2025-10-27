Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Yerevan hopes to discuss transit of Azerbaijani and Turkish cargo through Armenia

    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 17:36
    Yerevan hopes to discuss transit of Azerbaijani and Turkish cargo through Armenia

    Yerevan is hoping to engage in dialogue with Azerbaijan and Türkiye regarding the transit of cargo through Armenian territory, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "There has not yet been a specific discussion with Türkiye and Azerbaijan on the transit of their trucks through Armenia. But we expect that such a conversation will take place," he said.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Armenia Turkiye Azerbaijan trucks transit
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə yüklərinin Ermənistan vasitəsilə tranziti müzakirə edilə bilər
    В Ереване планируют обсудить транзит азербайджанских и турецких грузов через Армению

    Latest News

    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Railways, China's Xi'an Port sign MoU to boost Middle Corridor cooperation

    Infrastructure
    17:36

    Yerevan hopes to discuss transit of Azerbaijani and Turkish cargo through Armenia

    Region
    17:32
    Photo

    Thirty more Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

    Social security
    17:23

    Armenia and EU preparing action plan for visa-free regime

    Region
    17:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and China discuss production and export of green energy

    Energy
    17:14

    EU preparing new mechanism to suspend visa-free regime with Georgia

    Region
    17:07

    Azerbaijan appoints new consul general in Tabriz

    Foreign policy
    17:00

    Mirzoyan: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye invited to Yerevan for European Political Community summit

    Region
    16:57

    President Ilham Aliyev replaces ambassadors to Saudi Arabia, Jordan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed