Yerevan hopes to discuss transit of Azerbaijani and Turkish cargo through Armenia
- 27 October, 2025
- 17:36
Yerevan is hoping to engage in dialogue with Azerbaijan and Türkiye regarding the transit of cargo through Armenian territory, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists, Report informs via Armenian media.
"There has not yet been a specific discussion with Türkiye and Azerbaijan on the transit of their trucks through Armenia. But we expect that such a conversation will take place," he said.
