WSJ: Iran resumes oil exports to Europe

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Glencore PLC, the Switzerland-based mining and trading giant, became the first Western company to load Iranian oil on Friday night, Report referring to The Wall Street Journal.

A tanker chartered by Glencore AG loaded 80,000 metric tons of fuel oil at the Iranian oil-products terminal of Bandar Mahshahr late Friday and left bound for the United Arab Emirates, according to shipping officials and ship-tracking website FleetMon.

Notably, Iran plans to sell 300,000 barrels of crude oil a day to European customers.