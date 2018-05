© Getty Images

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Syria's leader Bashar Assad has paid a visit to Russia.

Report informs citing the TASS, he met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

Notably, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian president Hassan Rouhani will hold trilateral meeting on November 22, to discuss situation in Syria.

Last time, Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad have met in Moscow, October 21, 2015.