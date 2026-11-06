Uzbekistan seeks to host regional UN counterterrorism office

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Uzbekistan wants to host a regional office of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism to provide practical support to Central Asian countries, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Report informs that Mirziyoyev announced the proposal in Astana at an Aqaba Process meeting of Central Asian leaders on security issues related to artificial intelligence.

He said the proposed office would help countries in the region set up and operate channels for reporting terrorist content, detect terrorist financing, train specialists, and use AI effectively in those efforts.

The leaders discussed regional and international security, efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, and emerging threats associated with digital technologies. They focused on expanding practical cooperation, sharing experience, and improving ways to prevent radicalization, particularly among young people.