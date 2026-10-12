Uzbekistan names Botir Qudratkhodjayev new defense minister

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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed Botir Qudratkhodjayev as the country's defense minister.

According to Report, citing a social media post by Sherzod Asadov, press secretary to the President of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev signed the relevant decree.

Qudratkhodjayev's candidacy had earlier been approved by deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (parliament).

Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov was relieved of his post as defense minister in connection with his transfer to another position.