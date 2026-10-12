Uzbekistan names Botir Qudratkhodjayev new defense minister
Region
- 12 October, 2026
- 20:22
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed Botir Qudratkhodjayev as the country's defense minister.
According to Report, citing a social media post by Sherzod Asadov, press secretary to the President of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev signed the relevant decree.
Qudratkhodjayev's candidacy had earlier been approved by deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (parliament).
Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov was relieved of his post as defense minister in connection with his transfer to another position.
Botir Qudratxocayev Özbəkistanın müdafiə naziri təyin edilib
Ботир Кудратходжаев назначен министром обороны Узбекистана
Latest News
00:28
Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of governmentForeign policy
00:22
Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournamentIndividual sports
23:35
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
23:17
Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveriesEnergy
23:11
Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport routeRegion
22:34
Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schoolsEducation and science
22:15
Photo
Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in SarajevoForeign policy
21:59
Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peaceForeign policy
21:31
29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activitiesOther countries