Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Uzbekistan names Botir Qudratkhodjayev new defense minister

    Region
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 20:22
    Uzbekistan names Botir Qudratkhodjayev new defense minister

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed Botir Qudratkhodjayev as the country's defense minister.

    According to Report, citing a social media post by Sherzod Asadov, press secretary to the President of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev signed the relevant decree.

    Qudratkhodjayev's candidacy had earlier been approved by deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (parliament).

    Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov was relieved of his post as defense minister in connection with his transfer to another position.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Uzbekistan Defense Ministry
    Botir Qudratxocayev Özbəkistanın müdafiə naziri təyin edilib
    Ботир Кудратходжаев назначен министром обороны Узбекистана
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed