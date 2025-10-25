US State Department officials to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 17:04
    US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from October 26 to October 30, Report informs referring to the US State Department.

    "Special Envoy Gor and Deputy Secretary Landau will meet with Kazakh and Uzbekistani government counterparts to discuss a wide range of economic and security issues. The United States will continue to work with our Central Asian counterparts to strengthen relations and expand commercial ties. We look forward to enhancing bilateral cooperation between our countries and also recognizing ten years of US-Central Asian partnership through the C5+1 diplomatic platform," reads the statement.

    ABŞ rəsmiləri Qazaxıstan və Özbəkistana səfər edəcəklər
    Представители Госдепартамента США посетят Казахстан и Узбекистан

