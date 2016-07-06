US Secretary of State arrives in Georgia

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry is on visit to Georgia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, head of the US foreign policy department was welcomed by his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze at Tbilisi International Airport.

According to the Georgian MFA, J.Kerry will attend meeting of US-Georgia Charter Commission on Strategic Partnership. Then, US Secretary of State will discuss a number of issues on bilateral cooperation with Georgian leadership.

Tomorrow J.Kerry is expected to meet with representatives of the Georgian opposition. After that, US Secretary of State will leave for Kiev.

Georgian Defense Minister Tinatin Khidasheli told reporters that during Kerry's visit, the US and Georgia will sign memorandum on military cooperation.

Notably, in January 2009, the USA and Georgia have signed Charter on Strategic Partnership in Washington. The document envisages cooperation in security, defense, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. Each year, the United States and Georgian working group hold a plenary session.