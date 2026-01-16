Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US presents firefighting and communication equipment to Georgia

    As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation between Georgia and the United States, representatives of the US Military Group presented firefighting and communication equipment valued at $234,150 to the Georgian Emergency Management Service under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Report informs via GPB.

    Georgian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandre Darakhvelidze and Head of the Emergency Management Service Temur Mghebrishvili welcomed the delegation from the US Military Group and the US Chargé d'Affaires, Alan Purcell, at the Emergency Management Service headquarters, where they held a meeting.

    The gathering was also attended by Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Underwood, head of the US Military Group; Colonel Jonathan Adams, military attaché; and Major Alec Harrison, bilateral cooperation officer.

    The Georgian side expressed gratitude to the Americans for their support. Deputy Minister Darakhvelidze emphasized that the transferred specialized equipment would significantly enhance the operational capabilities of firefighters and rescue workers, thereby enabling a more effective response to emergencies across the country.

    Following the meeting, the delegation visited the building of the Operational Control Center of the Emergency Management Service, familiarizing themselves with the center's core activities and the specifics of the emergency response procedures on site.

    ABŞ Gürcüstana yanğınsöndürmə və rabitə avadanlıqları hədiyyə edib
    США подарили Грузии противопожарное оборудование и средства связи

