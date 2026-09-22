US involvement in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process creates new opportunities, Georgian FM says

The involvement of the US in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia creates new opportunities in the South Caucasus, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili said at the Concordia Annual Summit within the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

At the panel discussion "South-Eastern Europe and the Black Sea as a Pillar of Stability", she noted the growing geopolitical importance of the South Caucasus.

According to Botchorishvili, the processes taking place in the region are of increasing importance not only for the region, but also for the world as a whole, which creates new opportunities for Georgia.

She emphasized the importance of US participation in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted Georgia's role in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

"Georgia has always played an important role in ensuring peace in the region and peaceful resolution of conflicts," Botchorishvili said.

The minister also touched upon Georgia's long-term partnership with the US and NATO and noted the country's contribution to international missions.

Botchorishvili emphasized that Georgia continues to strive for integration into the European Union. According to her, the country's growing geopolitical role requires the development of various partnerships, but this does not mean abandoning the goal of EU membership.

She also stated that maintaining security and stability in the country creates the basis for economic development and further expansion of international cooperation.