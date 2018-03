Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Translator in US consulate in the city of Adana Hamza Uluçay was arrested on suspicion of being a member of the PKK terrorist group.

Report informs citing the DHA, he is claimed to control PKK fans.

According to information, H. Uluçay was not found in his house during the operation. Then after the negotiations with the US consulate he was arrested in front of the diplomatic mission.