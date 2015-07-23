 Top
    US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State comments on Iran nuke deal

    Iran and the United States concluded an agreement with each other

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran and the United States concluded an agreement with each other. IAEA will work to clarify all the technical aspects of the agreement within 6 months and more." 

    Report informs, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Richard Hoagland said at the press conference, answering the question about lifting the sanctions against Iran and the country's connection to the regional energy projects.

    Regarding the lifting of sanctions, he noted that nothing in this plan will change unless assessing the regime:"Then we will see how things develop.But definitely there will be changes in the economic plan and we hope that they are going to be positive."

