    US Ambassador to Russia protests Moscow's decision

    Embassy press service: Ambassador Tefft expressed deep disappointment and protest

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft is deeply disappointed by Moscow's decision to retaliate against American diplomats, the embassy delivered protest to the Russian side.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, spokesperson for the US Embassy to Russia, Maria Olson said.

    "We have received a notification from the Russian authorities, Ambassador Tefft expressed deep disappointment and protest", said M. Olson.

    She added that the notification had been sent to Washington for familiarization.

