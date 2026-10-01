Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Serbia interested in expanding defense cooperation with Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 11:03
    Serbia interested in expanding defense cooperation with Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Serbian state-owned company Yugoimport SDPR is looking to expand defense cooperation with Azerbaijan, including in the fields of unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone systems, Yugoimport SDPR Directorate Coordinator for Commercial Affairs Aleksandar Lijakovic told Report on the sidelines of the ADEX-2026 exhibition in Baku.

    According to him, Serbia and Azerbaijan have been cooperating in the defense sector for many years, including within the framework of several comprehensive programs.

    "We work in various areas, including technology transfer and supplies. We expect this cooperation to expand further in several areas," Lijakovic said.

    He noted that the Serbian side has developments in the fields of unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, short-range air defense systems, ammunition and explosives.

    In particular, Yugoimport SDPR showcased the Gavran loitering munition, which has an operational range of up to 120 km and is equipped with a thermal imaging camera and a data transmission link.

    Speaking about cooperation with Azerbaijan, Lijakovic also recalled the delivery of Serbian-made 155-mm Nora self-propelled howitzers to the country. According to him, the system has undergone several stages of modernization, with its latest version featuring an ammunition load of 30 ready-to-fire shells.

    The company representative emphasized that Serbia's defense industry is capable of working with both Western and Eastern standards for weapons and ammunition.

    Serbia interested in expanding defense cooperation with Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE
    Serbia interested in expanding defense cooperation with Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE
    Serbia interested in expanding defense cooperation with Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE
    Serbia interested in expanding defense cooperation with Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

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