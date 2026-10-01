Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Ilham Aliyev: Reliable information must become benchmark of quality of information space

    Media
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 11:00
    Ilham Aliyev: Reliable information must become benchmark of quality of information space

    Currently, the world is going through a complicated period characterized by rapidly changing geopolitical realities, growing security challenges, and profound transformations in the media landscape, reads an address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of CICA Media Forum, Report informs.

    The head of state noted that in the digital era, where different interests and visions clash, any information disseminated has the potential to impact relations between societies and countries.

    "The media, which reports on ongoing developments and delivers news to society, is a force that can impact the formation of public opinion, mutual trust, and understanding, but also dialogue and cooperation opportunities. The widespread dissemination of disinformation, and the production of fake information and materials using AI technologies have a direct influence on public trust. In particular, media accountability and assumed responsibility become increasingly important at a time when the role of social media and digital platforms is rapidly expanding," Ilham Aliyev said.

    He added that all of these place tougher requirements on media institutions in terms of professionalism and impartiality, while making it necessary to formulate a shared sense of responsibility in the information space.

    "Reliable information must become not only a benchmark of quality in professional journalism, but also in the entire information space. In this regard, it is of paramount importance to strengthen cooperation among public institutions, media organizations, digital platforms, journalists, scholars, and civil society. Increasing media literacy and responsible use of new technologies are also among essential terms to set up sustainable foundations for trust," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev Media Artificial intelligence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    İlham Əliyev: Etibarlı məlumat informasiya mühitinin keyfiyyət göstəricisinə çevrilməlidir
    Ильхам Алиев: Достоверность информации должна стать показателем качества информационной среды
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