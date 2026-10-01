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    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:56
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia

    Basic Summer Mountain Training Course, held at the Sachkhere Mountain Training Center of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, has concluded, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    During the training, the servicemen accomplished exercises in vertical movement and descent, rock climbing using special mountaineering equipment as well as hand and foot techniques, and various practical tasks in mountainous and rocky terrain.

    Speaking at the closing ceremony, the participants highlighted the importance of the knowledge and skills acquired during the course, as well as the significance of continuing joint activities among the servicemen of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

    The main objective of the course is to enhance servicemen's practical skills in operating in mountainous and rocky terrain, improve their ability to use mountaineering equipment properly and safely, and facilitate the exchange of experience among the servicemen of the participating countries.

    At the conclusion of the course, certificates and badges were presented to the servicemen who successfully completed the training, followed by a commemorative group photo.

    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Army servicemen attends Mountaineering Training in Georgia

    Military training Ministry of Defense Azerbaijani Army Georgia
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    Azərbaycan hərbçiləri Gürcüstanda dağçılıq təlimində iştirak edib
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    Азербайджанские военнослужащие приняли участие в курсе горной подготовки в Грузии
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