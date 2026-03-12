Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    UNHCR: Up to 3.2M Iranians temporarily displaced in Iran as conflict intensifies

    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 16:45
    UNHCR: Up to 3.2M Iranians temporarily displaced in Iran as conflict intensifies

    Between 600,000 and 1 million Iranian households are now temporarily displaced inside Iran as a result of the ongoing conflict, according to preliminary assessments, representing up to 3.2 million people, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a statement, Report informs.

    "Most of them are reportedly fleeing from Tehran and other major urban areas towards the north of the country and rural areas to seek safety. This figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs," reads the statement.

    The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed in initial strikes. In response, Iran began striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, alongside Israel.

    UN Refugee Agency US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    BMT: Yaxın Şərqdəki gərginlik səbəbindən 3 milyondan çox İran sakini evini tərk edib
    ООН: Более 3 млн жителей Ирана покинули свои дома из-за эскалации на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    17:21

    EU removes Georgia's Kulevi Port from 20th Russia sanctions package

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Iranian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for support in delivering Russian humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    UNGA 73 president highlights deep roots of multilateralism crisis

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic: International institutions must adapt to new realities

    Other
    16:59

    Azerbaijan invites Hiroshima administration to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    Jan Kubis: Most countries remain committed to international law

    Foreign policy
    16:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at opening of XIII Global Baku Forum – UPDATED-3

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed