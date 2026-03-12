UNHCR: Up to 3.2M Iranians temporarily displaced in Iran as conflict intensifies

Between 600,000 and 1 million Iranian households are now temporarily displaced inside Iran as a result of the ongoing conflict, according to preliminary assessments, representing up to 3.2 million people, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a statement, Report informs.

"Most of them are reportedly fleeing from Tehran and other major urban areas towards the north of the country and rural areas to seek safety. This figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs," reads the statement.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed in initial strikes. In response, Iran began striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, alongside Israel.