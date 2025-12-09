Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ukrainian president to meet with Pope Leo

    Region
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 13:59
    Ukrainian president to meet with Pope Leo

    On December 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome, Italy, for an official visit, the Office of the President of Ukraine told Report.

    As part of the visit, which will last two days, Zelenskyy will meet with Pope Leo XIV, along with Italian officials. He will discuss Ukraine's current situation with the Pope.

    In addition, the Ukrainian President is expected to meet with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

    Zelenski Roma Papası ilə görüşəcək
    Зеленский в Италии встретится с Папой Римским и Мелони

