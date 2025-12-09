Ukrainian president to meet with Pope Leo
Region
- 09 December, 2025
- 13:59
On December 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome, Italy, for an official visit, the Office of the President of Ukraine told Report.
As part of the visit, which will last two days, Zelenskyy will meet with Pope Leo XIV, along with Italian officials. He will discuss Ukraine's current situation with the Pope.
In addition, the Ukrainian President is expected to meet with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
