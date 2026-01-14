Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    • 14 January, 2026
    Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada supports extension of martial law until early May

    The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to extend martial law until May 4, 2026, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

    Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada that would extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

    Ukraine martial law Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Ukrayna Ali Radası hərbi vəziyyətin uzadılmasına səs verib
    Верховная рада Украины поддержала продление военного положения до начала мая

