Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada supports extension of martial law until early May
- 14 January, 2026
- 15:48
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to extend martial law until May 4, 2026, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada that would extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.
