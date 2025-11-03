Ukraine introducing temporary reservations for military personnel at defense industry enterprises

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law providing for the organization of labor relations under martial law. Specifically, it introduces temporary reservations for conscripts at critical infrastructure and defense industry enterprises, reads a statement by the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) on social media, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

According to the document, conscripts are reserved for 45 days immediately upon signing their employment contracts.

"The main provisions of the act concern the reservation of employees at defense industry enterprises, even if they have problems with their military registration. Such reservations are valid only once a year and do not exempt them from liability; a maximum probationary period of 45 days is established for those hired at defense industry enterprises; the employer has the right to dismiss an employee if they fail to promptly correct any violations of their military registration," the statement reads.