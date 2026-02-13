UK Trade Representative to visit Uzbekistan for the first time

Lord John Alderdice, the UK Trade Representative for Central Asia and Azerbaijan, will make his first official visit to Uzbekistan from February 14 to 20, Report informs via Dunyo agency.

During a meeting with the Uzbek Ambassador to the UK, the sides discussed the organizational and substantive aspects of Alderdice's upcoming visit.

The visit will include talks with Uzbek partners on expanding trade and investment cooperation, hosting the Uzbekistan-UK Infrastructure Conference, and discussions on educational and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.