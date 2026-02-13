Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    UK Trade Representative to visit Uzbekistan for the first time

    Region
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 15:02
    UK Trade Representative to visit Uzbekistan for the first time

    Lord John Alderdice, the UK Trade Representative for Central Asia and Azerbaijan, will make his first official visit to Uzbekistan from February 14 to 20, Report informs via Dunyo agency.

    During a meeting with the Uzbek Ambassador to the UK, the sides discussed the organizational and substantive aspects of Alderdice's upcoming visit.

    The visit will include talks with Uzbek partners on expanding trade and investment cooperation, hosting the Uzbekistan-UK Infrastructure Conference, and discussions on educational and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

    John Alderdice Uzbekistan UK
    Britaniyanın Mərkəzi Asiya və Azərbaycan üzrə ticarət nümayəndəsi Özbəkistana səfər edəcək
    Торговый представитель Великобритании по ЦА и Азербайджану посетит Узбекистан

    Latest News

    15:18
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany

    Foreign policy
    15:16

    State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:09

    Kremlin names date for new round of talks with US and Ukraine

    Region
    15:05

    State Committee for Family Affairs conducts monitoring in 17 childcare institutions in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:02

    UK Trade Representative to visit Uzbekistan for the first time

    Region
    14:57

    Number of women who became mothers after organ transplants in Azerbaijan revealed – EXCLUSIVE

    Health
    14:46

    Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference

    Other countries
    14:45

    24 exploratory wells to be drilled in Kazakhstan by 2029

    Region
    14:34

    Azerbaijan, Indonesia mull development of bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed