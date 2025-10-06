Türkiye, US explore partnership on rare earth project in Central Anatolia

Ankara and Washington are exploring potential cooperation on developing a major newly discovered rare earth metals deposit in the Beylikova region of Central Anatolia, Report informs, citing Bloomberg sources.

Türkiye plans to build a refining facility for the ore, which reportedly contains over 1% rare earth oxides. The Turkish government is in talks with the United States, Canada, and Switzerland regarding possible collaboration on the project.

According to sources, negotiations with the US have intensified after Türkiye failed to reach agreements with China and Russia. Although Türkiye and China signed a memorandum of understanding on the project in October 2024, talks stalled due to Beijing"s insistence on transporting and processing the raw materials in China and its refusal to transfer technology.