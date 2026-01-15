Türkiye, US discuss Iran and Syria developments in Ankara meeting

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has received US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack to discuss recent developments in Iran and Syria.

The talks also focused on further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening cooperation in specific areas, Yilmaz said on X.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed issues related to the development of economic and trade ties, cooperation in the defense industry, and current agenda items, particularly CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions. They also exchanged views on regional and global matters, including the latest processes in Iran and Syria, as well as the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.

Yilmaz thanked Ambassador Barrack for his constructive contributions and for his commitment to enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and the United States.