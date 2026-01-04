Türkiye stands by Venezuela amid ongoing crisis, says Vice President Yilmaz
- 04 January, 2026
- 17:42
Türkiye will continue to support the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and the people of Venezuela amid the ongoing crisis, said Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on X, Report informs.
He emphasized that Türkiye, which respects international law, will stand with the people of Venezuela. "We will continue to defend stability through dialogue with all parties," Yilmaz stated.
