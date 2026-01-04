Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Türkiye stands by Venezuela amid ongoing crisis, says Vice President Yilmaz

    Region
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 17:42
    Türkiye stands by Venezuela amid ongoing crisis, says Vice President Yilmaz

    Türkiye will continue to support the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and the people of Venezuela amid the ongoing crisis, said Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on X, Report informs.

    He emphasized that Türkiye, which respects international law, will stand with the people of Venezuela. "We will continue to defend stability through dialogue with all parties," Yilmaz stated.

    Turkiye Venezuela Cevdet Yilmaz
    Cevdet Yılmaz: Türkiyə Venesuela xalqının yanında olmağa davam edəcək
    Джевдет Йылмаз: Турция продолжит поддерживать венесуэльский народ

    Latest News

    17:58

    Iranian parliament to review draft plan to counter infiltration by foreign spies

    Region
    17:50

    Eight OPEC+ countries discuss oil production plan

    Other countries
    17:42

    Türkiye stands by Venezuela amid ongoing crisis, says Vice President Yilmaz

    Region
    17:29

    Four killed, two injured in major traffic accident in Russia's Rostov region

    Region
    17:13

    Akkuyu nuclear plant"s first power unit 95% complete, says Turkish minister

    Region
    16:54

    South Korea holds emergency meeting as North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards sea

    Other countries
    16:36

    Tyson Fury announces boxing return a year after retirement

    Individual sports
    16:16

    Türkiye Azerbaijan ink long-term deal for gas supply from Absheron field

    Other
    15:58

    Equatorial Guinea relocates capital over strategic reasons

    Other countries
    All News Feed