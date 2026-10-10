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    Türkiye plans to require ID for cigarette purchases

    Region
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 14:58
    Türkiye plans to require ID for cigarette purchases

    Türkiye plans to require customers to present identification when purchasing cigarettes, Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said, Report informs, citing TRT Haber.

    The minister noted that cigarette consumption has increased in Türkiye in recent times.

    According to Memisoglu, tobacco use is one of the main risk factors for diseases responsible for approximately 60% of deaths in the country.

    He added that around 33% of Türkiye's population, or one in every three people, uses tobacco. The minister also claimed that Turkey ranks second worldwide in terms of cigarette consumption.

    According to the minister, the relevant draft legislation is expected to be submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye within the next few weeks.

    cigarettes Türkiye
    Türkiyədə siqaret satışında şəxsiyyət vəsiqəsi tələb olunacaq
    В Турции планируют ввести обязательную проверку документов при покупке сигарет
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