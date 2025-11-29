Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Türkiye detains 92 suspects in week-long anti-FETO operation

    Region
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 11:28
    Türkiye detains 92 suspects in week-long anti-FETO operation

    Türkiye has carried out a large-scale operation against the FETO network, detaining 92 suspects within a week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, Report informs.

    According to Yerlikaya, those detained include individuals believed to be active within FETO's current structure, people accused of financing fake charity organizations linked to the group, individuals conducting propaganda on social media, as well as suspects attempting to flee abroad.

    The minister emphasized that operations against FETO will continue without interruption.

    Turkiye FETO Ali Yerlikaya
    Türkiyədə FETÖ-yə qarşı əməliyyat keçirilib, 92 şübhəli saxlanılıb
    В Турции задержаны более 90 подозреваемых в ходе операции против FETÖ

    Latest News

    12:18

    Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000

    ICT
    12:09

    Bayraktar Technology: ICT career fair brings major value to Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    ICT
    12:05

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan interested in expanding education and student exchange with Malaysia

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Innovation agency expands programs to develop Azerbaijan's ICT talent

    ICT
    11:28

    Türkiye detains 92 suspects in week-long anti-FETO operation

    Region
    11:05

    Ukrainian team heads to US for talks with Trump envoy Witkoff

    Other countries
    10:58

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    10:55

    Lens defender Jonathan Gradit suffers double leg fracture in training

    Football
    10:48

    Death toll from tropical cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka rises to 123

    Other countries
    All News Feed