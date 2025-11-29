Türkiye detains 92 suspects in week-long anti-FETO operation

Türkiye has carried out a large-scale operation against the FETO network, detaining 92 suspects within a week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, Report informs.

According to Yerlikaya, those detained include individuals believed to be active within FETO's current structure, people accused of financing fake charity organizations linked to the group, individuals conducting propaganda on social media, as well as suspects attempting to flee abroad.

The minister emphasized that operations against FETO will continue without interruption.