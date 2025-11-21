Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Türkiye creates commission to investigate children's involvement in crime

    Region
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:54
    A commission has been established in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye to investigate the involvement of children in crime.

    According to Report, the decision was published in the Official Gazette.

    The commission will consist of 22 members and will convene once every three months.

    The mentioned commission was created due to the increase in crimes committed by children in Türkiye.

    Türkiyədə uşaqların cinayətə sövqünü araşdıracaq komissiya yaradılıb
    В Турции создана комиссия для расследования вовлечения детей в преступную деятельность

