Türkiye creates commission to investigate children's involvement in crime
Region
- 21 November, 2025
- 11:54
A commission has been established in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye to investigate the involvement of children in crime.
According to Report, the decision was published in the Official Gazette.
The commission will consist of 22 members and will convene once every three months.
The mentioned commission was created due to the increase in crimes committed by children in Türkiye.
