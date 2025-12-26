Türkiye arrests ISIS member planning New Year attack
- 26 December, 2025
- 12:42
Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has detained an ISIS member who was allegedly plotting a terrorist attack during the New Year period, Report informs via TRT Haber.
The operation was carried out in the city of Malatya in cooperation with the General Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.
As a result of the operation, ISIS member Ibrahim Burtakucin was arrested.
