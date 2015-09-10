Turkish soldier killed by cross-border fire in Hatay

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Soldier has been killed in southern Hatay province on Syria-Turkey border through cross-border fire from Syria on Thursday, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

The shooting occurred in the Reyhanlı district of Turkey's Hatay province.

According to a statement by Hatay Governorate, the Cilvegözü Outpost had received reports about people recording images of the outpost.

As the commander of the outpost was patrolling the area with other officers, they heard a gunshot, which killed the 21 year-old soldier Gökhan Çakır.

The Turkish forces responded to the attack under the framework of rules of engagement.

One soldier was killed and another is still missing after a cross-border shooting with ISIS terrorists last week near the Turkish town of Kilis, further east. The missing soldier had reportedly been seen in a hospital run by ISIS.

Late last month, ISIS released a video accusing Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan of "treachery," called him an infidel, and urged Turks to rise up against him and 'conquer' Istanbul.