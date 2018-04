Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Armed Forces artillery hit positions of PYD and YPG wings of terrorist PKK group in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, 10 guns were fired from Kırıkhan and Hassa districts of Hatay province on Syria.

PYD and YPG terrorists were opened response fire as attacked the territory of Turkey from Afrin region.