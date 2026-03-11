Turkish President Erdogan calls for end to Iran–Israel-US war

The war between Iran and Israel–US must be stopped before it engulfs the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Report informs.

Erdogan highlighted that ongoing wars in the region have filled it with "the smell of blood."

He also pointed out that attacks against Iran are driving up oil prices and creating risks for the global economy: "All countries are affected. Türkiye does not turn its back on friendly and brotherly nations in such difficult times."

He added: "We continue our efforts to bring discussions back to the negotiating table."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.