Turkish premier visits Suleyman Shah tomb

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Sunday visited the Suleyman Shah tomb just across the Syrian border, his office said.

A statement from the Prime Ministry gave no further details of the visit but said images would be distributed to the media.

Suleyman Shah was the grandfather of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire in the late 13th century. His tomb is considered Turkish territory under the 1921 Treaty of Ankara between Turkey and France, which then controlled Syria.

In February, hundreds of Turkish troops staged an operation to move the tomb from its previous site 37 kilometers (23 miles) inside Syria after fears the site and the Turkish soldiers guarding could be threatened by Daesh militants.

The remains now lie in Eshme, 200 meters (650 feet) south of Turkish border.